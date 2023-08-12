Austin Reaves takes swipe at Grizzlies over playoff series win

Add Austin Reaves to the list of Los Angeles Lakers who were more than happy to whoop that trick last postseason.

The Lakers fan-favorite Reaves appeared recently on the “Full Send Podcast” for a very wide-ranging interview. When the conversation turned to the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Reaves did not hold back.

“All of Memphis honestly, their whole team talks s–t,” said Reaves. “It felt good beating them in the playoffs.”

You can see the full clip here (but watch out for the bad language).

The Lakers, a No. 7 seed, upset the Grizzlies, a No. 2 seed, in the first-round battle. Memphis, especially Dillon Brooks (who is no longer with the team), brought their fate upon themselves by talking monumental amounts of trash during their series. Thus, the Lakers did not hesitate to return fire when they won the series in six games.

Reaves also contributed to the cause with some very clutch performances to down Memphis. While Reaves is generally a mild-mannered player, even he will admit that it was pretty sweet to humble those darn Grizzlies.