Baron Davis rips into Clippers superfan with racially-charged language

Baron Davis is not one bit pleased with a prominent LA Clippers fan’s recent posts on social media about Donald Sterling.

Clippers superfan Clipper Darrell sparked controversy over the weekend with nostalgic posts about the disgraced former Clippers owner Sterling (which you can see here).

Clipper Darrell faced strong backlash over the posts and has since deleted them. Perhaps the strongest response came from the retired ex-Clippers guard Davis, who used racially-charged language to rip Clipper Darrell.

“We always miss the ones who hate us the most,” he tweeted in response to Clipper Darrell’s posts on Sterling. “‘Just one more dance master.’ Trading @clipperdarrell in the race draft for ___ ? Y’all pick. Bye !! We don’t have time in 2022.”

Davis had an even more brutal response on Instagram, where Clipper Darrell had also posted about Sterling.

“You BABOON !!!” wrote Davis to Clipper Darrell. “Sellout out !! For some tickets. LA don’t love you. FOH with that stanking a– suit” (profanity edited by LBS).

“FOH” is Internet slang for “f— outta here.”

Sterling, who owned the Clippers for 33 years, was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 for his racist attitude and remarks about black people.

Davis is a Los Angeles native and played for the Clippers from 2008 to 2011, when Sterling was still the owner of the team. Sterling was infamously harsh on Davis, often taunting and heckling Davis during games. That may help explain Davis’ extremely strong response here.

Photo: May 11, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Baron Davis attends game four of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports