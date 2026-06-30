Ben Simmons eyeing 2 teams as he pursues an NBA comeback

Ben Simmons’ music appears to be playing once again.

The three-time NBA All-Star forward Simmons revealed in an interview this week that he is plotting an NBA comeback. In a feature for Men’s Health, Simmons shared that he is considering one of two teams to potentially make a return with — the Miami Heat and his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Maybe I’ll go back to Philly,” said Simmons. “Miami would be nice. And not because it’s Miami—I like [head coach] Erik Spoelstra, I like the Heat, I like their organization, I like the culture.”

Simmons added that he feels great physically and mentally, noting that he plans to ramp up his training over the summer as well as he looks to return to the NBA in time for the 2026-27 season. You can read his full feature in Men’s Health at the link here.

Still just 29 years old, the former No. 1 overall pick Simmons went unsigned for the entire 2025-26 NBA season. He has managed to keep busy during his time away however and actually was able to win a championship in a completely different sport.

That said, Simmons averaged just 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during his last NBA season in 2024-25. There is no indication right now that the interest is mutual with either the Heat (who are a hot landing spot after just acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo ) or with the 76ers (whom Simmons played for from 2017-21 before infamously forcing his way out of town). But money will not be an issue for Simmons, who has already made over $200 million in his NBA career, and he has seemingly buried the hatchet with Philly in recent years as well.