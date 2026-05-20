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Everyone made the same joke about Ben Simmons winning a title

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Ben Simmons with a shirt on
Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has won a title, and everyone had the exact same reaction to that news.

The former Philadelphia 76er was part of a sport fishing team in Florida that won a fishing contest in the Bahamas. Simmons is even recognized on the graphic posted by the Sport Fishing Championship.

Naturally, the internet was immediately flooded with jokes about Simmons winning a championship. Many of those jokes came at the expense of Joel Embiid, who still has not made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Simmons is actually the owner of the fishing team, and he spoke effusively about how much he enjoyed the gig in an interview earlier this year. The championship probably counts as a big moment of triumph for him no matter how much people would mock it.

Simmons did not play in the NBA this season. It is not clear when or if he might do so again, even though he is still only 29 years old.

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