Everyone made the same joke about Ben Simmons winning a title

Ben Simmons has won a title, and everyone had the exact same reaction to that news.

The former Philadelphia 76er was part of a sport fishing team in Florida that won a fishing contest in the Bahamas. Simmons is even recognized on the graphic posted by the Sport Fishing Championship.

Big bites. Big moments. Big win for the South Florida Sails at the @walkers_cay Open 🏆🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/qg0owxuJyi — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) May 17, 2026

Naturally, the internet was immediately flooded with jokes about Simmons winning a championship. Many of those jokes came at the expense of Joel Embiid , who still has not made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Wow, Ben Simmons won a championship before Joel Embiid made a conference final.



You just hate to see it. https://t.co/RuAxQbTRKZ — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) May 19, 2026

Ben Simmons won a title before Joel Embiid https://t.co/KuMXbkqAUS pic.twitter.com/90O01XceNy — Wavy (@wavytalkhoops) May 19, 2026

Simmons is actually the owner of the fishing team, and he spoke effusively about how much he enjoyed the gig in an interview earlier this year. The championship probably counts as a big moment of triumph for him no matter how much people would mock it.

Simmons did not play in the NBA this season. It is not clear when or if he might do so again, even though he is still only 29 years old.