Cavaliers could trade All-Star player this summer?

As they look to recover from last season’s early playoff exit, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be getting a little more cutthroat.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Substack this week that there have been “whispers” around the league that the Cavs may be open to trading center Jarrett Allen. Stein mentions Allen’s struggles during Cleveland’s first-round loss to the New York Knicks this year as a contributing factor to the sentiment.

Allen, still only 25, is one of three All-Stars currently on the Cavaliers roster (along with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland). He is about to enter the third year of a five-year, $100 million contract, which puts him in the salary range of centers like Clint Capela and Nikola Vucevic.

The former first-round pick Allen is a superb player who is a nightly 15-point, 10-rebound threat and is among the league leaders in effective field goal percentage as well as rim protection. But the Cavs also have a taller and more versatile big in Evan Mobley who opens up greater lineup possibilities (especially with Cleveland adding rangy wings Max Strus and Georges Niang in free agency).

Some other Cavs players have faced interesting trade rumors this offseason too. But considering Cleveland’s roster construction and Allen’s high-floor, low-ceiling skillset, he just might be the most realistic trade candidate.