Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline.

Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, several teams are interested in a trade for Love. The 34-year-old is on an expiring contract, which is attractive because of the salary cap space it would create after the season.

Amico noted though that the Cavs have not had any conversations with Love about a buyout.

Love has appeared in 41 games this season, making three starts and averaging 20.0 minutes per game. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Love’s shooting percentages have dropped this season to 38.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent on threes.