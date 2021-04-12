Charles Barkley was offered ‘Monday Night Football’ job?

ESPN has been desperate for years to find a strong personality that could elevate its “Monday Night Football” broadcast, but the network has been turned down by a number of former NFL stars since Jon Gruden returned to coaching. According to Charles Barkley, at least one NBA legend was also part of the discussion at one point.

Barkley made a shocking revelation during his recent appearance on “The Jim Brockmire Podcast” with Hank Azaria. While discussing why he stays off Twitter and ignores social media, Barkley said he prides himself on only joining a discussion when he knows what he is talking about. He then mentioned in passing that he was offered a job with “Monday Night Football.”

“I only comment on basketball,” Barkley said. “Like, they offered me the Monday Night Football (job) and I was like, ‘I like football, but I ain’t going to be one of these jacka–es and get on TV and act like he know about football.”

Barkley didn’t say what specific role ESPN offered him, but he did not sound like he was joking.

We wouldn’t be surprised if ESPN gauged Barkley’s interest in joining the “Monday Night Football” team. The product has suffered a great deal since Gruden left, and ESPN has been unable to land its top target despite multiple efforts.

If nothing else, Barkley would certainly attract viewers. You can hear his full comments from “The Jim Brockmire Podcast” below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language:

One of several great clips from Episode One of The #JimBrockmire Podcast featuring the one & only Charles Barkley #TwitterTrolls

https://t.co/WxUhEzppMk https://t.co/iYKsr5QijH pic.twitter.com/84e6KRwVHB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 9, 2021

H/T Pro Football Talk