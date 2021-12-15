Charles Barkley has prediction about Steph Curry’s record

Stephen Curry on Thursday night set the NBA record for career three-pointers made, and Charles Barkley doesn’t think the Golden State Warriors star ever has to worry about another player challenging it.

Curry broke the record of 2,973 three-pointers made, which was previously held by Ray Allen. The two shared a nice moment on the court after Steph set the new mark. During the TNT postgame show, Charles Barkley said Curry’s record is going to be like Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game or Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. Barkley thinks it will never be touched.

"This record ain't never going to be broken… It's beautiful to watch." Chuck talks Steph's all-time NBA 3PM record on #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/L1vzgTcfWf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

“This record ain’t never gonna be broken,” Barkley said. “This guy’s got at least another five years at his peak. He’s gonna set a record that nobody’s ever gonna come to again. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Charles is probably right. Allen played 18 seasons in the NBA and retired when he was 38. Curry is 33 and still in his prime. Allen set his three-point record over 1,300 career games, and Curry needed just 789 to break it. Assuming he stays healthy, Curry will likely increase his record to the point where it will be almost impossible to break.

Curry said after setting the record on Tuesday that he is going to make one big change now. He certainly deserves it.

Photo: November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports