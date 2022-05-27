 Skip to main content
Top NBA Draft prospect attended Warriors-Mavericks Game 5

May 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

People meet

There were a ton of talented basketball players in the building at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night. One of the top players at the game wasn’t a participant though.

Chet Holmgren, who is a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, was at the game.

The former Gonzaga star was seen talking with Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban nearby.

Holmgren also visited with some involved with the Warriors.

But it was his visit with Dirk Nowitzki that may have proved to be the most fruitful:

Holmgren is trying to do something in the NBA that Nowitzki was able to accomplish (beyond winning a championship). Dirk is the only 7-footer who posted a 50/40/90 season in the NBA. Holmgren has his eye on that rare mark.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. He is a massive presence in the middle due to his length and shot-blocking ability. The Orlando Magic may have him targeted for the No. 1 pick.

