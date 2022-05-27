Top NBA Draft prospect attended Warriors-Mavericks Game 5

There were a ton of talented basketball players in the building at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night. One of the top players at the game wasn’t a participant though.

Chet Holmgren, who is a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, was at the game.

The former Gonzaga star was seen talking with Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban nearby.

Chet Holmgren to Luka Doncic: “I’ll see you out there next year.” pic.twitter.com/0SOpSs0EBX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 27, 2022

Holmgren also visited with some involved with the Warriors.

Andre Iguodala giving Chet Holmgren some advice as Goran Dragić sits and listens. He also got to try on Craig Johnson’s NBA championship rings. (A Warriors partner) pic.twitter.com/comylEokjM — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 27, 2022

But it was his visit with Dirk Nowitzki that may have proved to be the most fruitful:

Chet Holmgren soaked up Dirk Nowitzki’s wisdom for a good 20-30 minutes in the Chase Center hallway this evening. As you can see, the potential No. 1 overall pick kinda towers over the 7-foot Mavs legend. https://t.co/tdvvyj5RTy — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 27, 2022

Holmgren is trying to do something in the NBA that Nowitzki was able to accomplish (beyond winning a championship). Dirk is the only 7-footer who posted a 50/40/90 season in the NBA. Holmgren has his eye on that rare mark.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. He is a massive presence in the middle due to his length and shot-blocking ability. The Orlando Magic may have him targeted for the No. 1 pick.