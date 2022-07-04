 Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren’s Summer League listing comes with big surprise

July 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Chet Holmgren smiling

Jun 25, 2022; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Clara Luper Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Chet Holmgren has barely even been in the NBA for a week, but he is already finding ways to surprise us.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder released their official roster for NBA Summer League, which begins later in the week. Holmgren was listed on the roster along with an unexpected development — that he is even taller than we thought. The Thunder listed Holmgren at 7-foot-1.

Holmgren, who was also listed consistent with previous reports at 195 pounds, did not participate in the NBA Combine last May. In college, Gonzaga had Holmgren listed at 7-foot-0.

That is a pretty major surprise, not just for the extra inch in height but for the possibility that Holmgren, who only recently turned 20, might still be growing. While he still has to pack on some pounds to hold up at the NBA level, Holmgren is not the only rookie who may be bigger than advertised.

