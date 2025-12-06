Chris Paul speaks out about his NBA future

Chris Paul is not yet willing to say his NBA career is over.

Paul offered his first real comments since the Los Angeles Clippers shockingly sent him home on Wednesday. The point guard said via text to Chris Haynes on the NBA on Prime pregame show that he was still “scarred” by what happened, but was staying ready to play again.

“I’m just staying ready,” Paul wrote. “I’m hooping right now. I don’t [know] what’s next. I’m still scarred by it all. Still processing everything. But I’m staying ready.”

Paul, 40, was sent home by the Clippers amid a reported rift with management and head coach Ty Lue. The abrupt decision came after Paul had played just 16 games in what he had already announced was his final NBA season.

There have been claims that Paul might not play again, in part because other teams will be reluctant to sign him. Paul, at the very least, has left the door open to playing again, even though he has indicated in the past that he would be reluctant to go too far from home to continue his NBA career.

Paul was not a significant part of the Clippers’ rotation. The 12-time All-Star appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists while playing just 14.3 minutes per game.