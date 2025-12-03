Chris Paul might not sign with a new team

The Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to send Chris Paul home may mark the end of his playing career.

The Clippers made the shocking decision to part ways with Paul, though it is unclear how the team intends to remove him from the roster. No matter what, Paul might find it difficult to latch on with another team if he wants to do that.

Paul is “unlikely” to join another team, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. That may have as much to do with other teams as it does with Paul himself, as organizations are expected to be wary of both his age and his powerful voice within a locker room.

Reports indicate that Paul’s vocal criticism of the Clippers led to significant issues, particularly with coach Tyronn Lue. No team wants to bring in Paul, invite that criticism, and see their locker room destabilized by it.

Paul also has not been terribly effective this season in his limited playing time. The 12-time All-Star appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists while playing just 14.3 minutes per game.

The veteran point guard had already indicated that he plans to retire at the end of the season, and a big part of the reason he joined the Clippers at all was that he would be able to see his family. He might not want to give that up to play out the rest of the season anyway, though it would be a poor ending to his Hall of Fame career.