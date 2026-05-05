Rich Paul claims LeBron James has cost him clients

Rich Paul claimed in a new episode of his podcast that his Klutch Sports agency has lost potential clients because of its association with LeBron James .

In the latest episode of Paul’s “Game Over” podcast, James’ longtime agent claimed that many of the Lakers star’s peers are happy to see him lose and root against him in the playoffs. Paul contrasted this to the muted reaction when Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

Paul went a step further and said there is so much negativity toward James around the NBA that it cost Klutch Sports clients in the past.

“I feel the effects of it, because I’ve had NBA current players, and former players, involve themselves in a recruiting process with a kid — it’s not their son — and purposely push a kid to a different agency because of their disdain for LeBron, and I’m his guy,” Paul said, via Brendon Kleen of Awful Announcing. “So I know what happens.”

To be clear, James certainly receives plenty of unwarranted criticism and needless shots. On the other hand, it’s hard to believe that there is such hostility toward James that it has actually cost Paul clients. James is still perhaps the most popular player in the league, and Klutch counts the likes of Anthony Davis and Draymond Green as clients. Anthony Edwards and Trae Young have also previously been part of Klutch before ultimately departing. There have even been reports recently indicating that Paul was trying to land Giannis Antetokounmpo as well.

Whether it is true or not that Paul has lost clients because of James, he has still done very well for himself and those he represents. The association with James has undoubtedly helped him more than it has hurt him.