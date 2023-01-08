Superfan ‘Clipper Darrell’ speaks out on getting punched by arena security

“Clipper Darrell” is breaking his silence about the ugly incident that took place last month at Crypto.com Arena.

The LA Clippers superfan, whose real name is Darrell Bailey, offered his first public comments this week since being punched by an arena security guard at a Clippers home game in December. Darrell released a statement in which he said that he was “assaulted and knocked unconscious” by the guard and is still dealing with “the emotional and physical aftermath.” Darrell also asked for privacy while he continued treatment for his injuries.

You can read the full statement below (courtesy of Marc J. Spears of ESPN).

Statement from Clippers super fan @clipperdarrell. “Clipper Darrell” Bailey was “assaulted and knocked unconscious” in LA by a https://t.co/gvK7M1TdrD Arena security guard inside the arena at a 12/12 game between the Clippers and the Celtics. He hasn’t been to a LAC game since. pic.twitter.com/hTq2acllG4 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 7, 2023

The incident, which occurred on Dec. 12 at a Clippers-Boston Celtics game, was captured on video. The guard was fired from his job and arrested by the LAPD (per a statement given at the time by arena president Lee Zeidman).

Darrell, famous for his red and blue suits as well as his loud in-game chants, has been a Clippers season-ticket holder for over two decades and is perhaps the single best-known Clippers fan. But he is actually a disliked figure within the team’s own fanbase.