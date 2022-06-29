Clippers free agent savagely zinged by fan over Twitter

Nicolas Batum was absolutely savaged on Twitter this week.

Batum is from France and traveled to his home country this week. After waking up Tuesday morning following his first night back home, he asked what he missed.

Just woke up from my first night in France. What did I miss? — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 28, 2022

A fan savagely trolled him and told him “the playoffs.”

Ouch.

Batum responded and said the zinger was “rude.”

That’s rude Tiffany, very rude https://t.co/EhPveDlYbO — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 28, 2022

Batum’s LA Clippers finished eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season. But they lost to the Timberwolves and Pelicans in their play-in games and missed the official playoffs.

Batum is expected to decline his $3.3 million player option for next season and become a free agent. Numerous teams are expected to have interest in signing the 33-year-old forward.