Former Clippers player responds to controversial clip of Tyronn Lue mocking Chris Paul

A former Los Angeles Clippers player has weighed in on the short clip of Tyronn Lue disparaging Chris Paul during a practice session.

A clip of Lue seemingly disrespecting Paul has made the rounds on social media. In the video, Lue was heard mocking Paul in front of other players and coaches as he lined up to take a free throw.

“Fuck CP!” Lue said. “Ain’t no name knowing n—a. Get the ball, play, and get to your action.”

Ty Lue: “F**k CP (Chris Paul) ain’t no name knowing, get the ball, play, & get to your action.”



Several Clippers players were also seen laughing as Lue spoke. Many pointed to the clip as video evidence of Paul’s alleged beef with Lue. The two were reportedly not on speaking terms when the Clippers stunningly parted ways with Paul on Wednesday.

Former Clippers guard Bones Hyland defended Lue on Friday, stating that the veteran coach joked around with his players regularly without there being any real animosity behind his words.

“Speaking for TLue, This [is] how he joked around with us,” Hyland said in his repost of the clip. “He’s a great coach & good dude. He also had that relationship with his players where he talked to us like this & it didn’t have any animosity behind it, it was simply joking around.”

While Lue has since admitted that Paul was not a “good fit” with the Clippers, the viral video was reportedly taken before any sort of tension existed between CP3 and the team.

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon also added the context behind the clip. It was taken during a preseason practice, “before there was any trouble,” and the comments Lue had made were “in jest to CP.” Paul was also standing well within earshot of Lue, per Vardon.

It remains unclear what Paul’s next move will be amid what was supposed to be his farewell season. Based on his most recent comments, Paul does not sound ready to retire just yet.