Damian Lillard makes clear he is not going anywhere

Damian Lillard was uncertain about his future in Portland as recently as this offseason. But a few weeks into the new season, and he seems much more definitive about where he wants to be.

Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers played in Philly on Monday night and lost 113-103 to the 76ers. Sixers fans flattered Lillard by trying to recruit him to the team (watch here).

Sixers fans actively recruiting an opponent is a rarity, which makes it a very special thing. Despite the nice gesture from Philly fans, Lillard isn’t going anywhere.

The lifelong Blazers guard says his feet are firmly planted in Portland.

Lillard on the “We want Lillard”chants tonight in Philadelphia: “I’ve got 10 toes in Rip City.” — Jason Quick (@jwquick) November 2, 2021

That’s exactly what Blazers fans want to hear. And the recruitment from Sixers fans comes after trade rumors during the offseason.

Lillard said that he was going to give the front office a chance to remake the team and coaching staff. So far, he is pleased with his new head coach. Of course, he probably would like to see improved results though amid a 3-4 start.

Photo: Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports