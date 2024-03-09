D’Angelo Russell delivered epic quote after hitting game-winning shot

D’Angelo Russell got a triumphant moment Friday night when he hit a go-ahead shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a game where the Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James. The basket capped off a 44-point game, the latest in a series of excellent performances from the guard.

After the game, Russell reflected on the difficulties he has had in his career, including this season when he attracted little interest from other teams at the trade deadline. Russell made clear that, to him, “public humiliation” only makes him stronger.

“With my craft and my talent on the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things. Getting hot makes it a little more exciting throughout a game,” Russell said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “Off the floor, obviously, you know what I’ve been through. Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y’all see today. And, um, I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke.”

Russell has made it very clear that he does not lack confidence. The 28-year-old has been the subject of criticism at times, but the bottom line is he is averaging 18.1 points per game and has helped carry the Lakers while James has been hobbled.

Even last month, Russell was the subject of widespread trade rumors. The Lakers ultimately did not move him, partly because other teams simply did not value him, but the guard clearly is not letting that get to him.