Daryl Morey reportedly blames Clippers for failed James Harden trade talks

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, and all parties involved are at odds over whose fault that is.

76ers president Daryl Morey, for his part, is reportedly very unimpressed with the Clippers’ efforts during negotiations. Philadelphia has said it is willing to accept an offer involving a first-round pick, a pick swap, and guard Terance Mann in exchange for Harden, but the Clippers are unwilling to include Mann. Morey is in “disbelief” over this, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, and has accused the Clippers of being “unserious” during negotiations.

Morey believes the Clippers, not the 76ers, are the reason Harden has not yet been traded. He even went as far as to quip that the Clippers should just trade Paul George for Harden if they were so determined to keep players like Mann.

The Clippers have been adamant that Mann is not on the table in Harden talks. From their standpoint, he is a quality piece and they would already be giving up good value to get Harden, who will be expensive and just turned 34 in August. The 76ers clearly view him as essential for a fair deal, and neither side appears willing to blink.