Kings are moving on from 1 former All-Star

The Sacramento Kings are in the final stages of moving on from a former All-Star.

The Kings are in discussions with DeMar DeRozan to determine how to handle his exit from the organization, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Both sides are determining if there is a path to a potential trade or if he will simply be waived.

From yesterday’s story on @ClutchPoints:



The Kings are actively engaged in conversations with DeMar DeRozan and his representation to figure out whether there is a path to a trade or whether he will be waived.



His time with the Kings is coming to an end. https://t.co/KVMPDs9395 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 4, 2026

DeRozan was part of a Kings core that never quite delivered on its promise. He spent two seasons with Sacramento and averaged 20.3 points per game over those two years, but the team never made the playoffs. The losing clearly wore on DeRozan last year, and it is not a huge surprise that the two sides are parting ways.

DeRozan turns 37 next month, but he can still score. He is not a great three-point shooter, however, and his game is somewhat one-dimensional for the modern NBA. Still, plenty of teams should have interest.

The Kings, meanwhile, appear to be looking to make some big moves to try to improve on their 22 wins from last season.