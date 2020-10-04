Nuggets interested in trading for Jrue Holiday?

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported Saturday that there was “chatter” around the last trade deadline about the Nuggets potentially acquiring New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. Singer also raises the possibility of the talks being revisited this offseason.

The Nuggets just made a surprise run to the conference finals, upsetting the very heavily-favored LA Clippers in the process. Denver’s star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic was brilliant. But the uneven play of Gary Harris and the injury to Will Barton left something to be desired on the wing.

Holiday can be a free agent in 2021. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game with his usual excellent defense last season. The former All-Star has also regularly played both wing positions for the Pelicans. The Nuggets are not alone though in their interest in trading for Holiday.