Derrick Rose answers whether he wants to return to Knicks

The New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night after they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. Derrick Rose had a rough night shooting, and there is a chance it may have been his last with the Knicks. He is hoping that is not the case, however.

After the 103-89 loss, Rose was asked by a reporter if he thinks he will be back with the Knicks next season. He said that decision is out of his control but made it clear he would love to return.

Derrick Rose on his potential future with the Knicks: "I would love to come back, who wouldn't want to play for the Knicks or be in New York?" pic.twitter.com/7d8wHTnWtB — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 3, 2021

“That’s up to the front office. They’ve got big plans,” Rose said. “Who knows if I may be back. … It’s really not up to me at all, but I would love to come back. Who wouldn’t want to play for the Knicks and be in New York? I would love it, but at the same time I know it’s out of my hands and they may have bigger plans.”

Rose averaged 14.9 points and played 26.8 minutes per game in 35 games with the Knicks after they acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. While New York is looking to upgrade at point guard this offseason, Rose has a strong relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau. There should be mutual interest in him coming back if the cost is reasonable.

Rose is 32 and has had multiple knee surgeries, but he has some fairly new methods for staying healthy. He’s still capable of being a productive player and should draw plenty of interest on the free agent market.

As for the “bigger plans” Rose alluded to, the Knicks appear to be firmly in the market for a star player or two this offseason.