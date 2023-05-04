Dillon Brooks’ agent blasts Shams Charania over damaging report

The agent for Dillon Brooks on Wednesday blasted Shams Charania over the damaging report the reporter shared this week regarding the Memphis Grizzlies guard.

On Tuesday, Charania reported that the Grizzlies had informed Brooks they would not be bringing back the guard next season. But it wasn’t just that piece of information that Charania reported that drew attention. Rather, it was the specific language used by Charania to which many people were drawn.

In his tweet on the matter, Charania said Brooks would “not be brought back under any circumstances.”

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say. Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

That is some extra strong, inflammatory language. The language was so strong that the phrase “under any circumstances” trended on Twitter after Charania’s report.

Though things went south for the Grizzlies after Brooks challenged LeBron James, he was not their only issue, though he certainly has been the face of their playoff exit.

J.J. Redick argued on ESPN Wednesday that Brooks was being scapegoated.

JJ Redick had the most logical take from any national media member on the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat” narrative this morning pic.twitter.com/Y58eGQlwjO — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) May 3, 2023

Brooks’ agent Mike George saw Redick’s tweet and responded.

@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo https://t.co/Coj2b0aY6E — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) May 3, 2023

“@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind,” George said of Charania.

George had to say something in defense of his client, who has really seen his reputation get crushed in recent weeks. There was also some talk that Brooks was seeking $25 million per season. The guard may have overplayed his hand if that’s the case.

But this isn’t even close to the first time Charania has been ripped by a someone in the NBA. Just a few years ago, the agent for another prominent NBA player unloaded on Charania.