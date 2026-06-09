Donald Trump heavily booed by Knicks fans during Game 3 national anthem

United States President Donald Trump was not the most popular figure among New York Knicks fans attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Trump was saluting the American flag as Broadway actor Avery Wilson sang the national anthem at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The boo birds were loud and proud the moment the arena showed the POTUS on the Jumbotron, standing next to his granddaughter, Kai Trump. The boos he got were arguably louder than the ones heard by public enemy No. 1, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama .

Knicks fans at MSG boo Donald Trump during National Anthem pic.twitter.com/wLbHUSD7PS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

The president, a New York City native, descended upon MSG for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the invitation of Knicks owner James Dolan.

Fans were likely frustrated by Trump’s attendance, which forced them to undergo TSA-level screenings to enter the venue. It also prompted the city to cancel all watch parties around the arena for security reasons.

While fans and even some players did not seem enthusiastic to see Trump, at least one Knicks player was looking forward to trying to impress the 47th president on the court.