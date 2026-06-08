De’Aaron Fox reveals how even players dealt with security measures for NBA Finals

Even the players are not exempt from the additional security measures in place for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Additional security is in place for Monday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks due to President Donald Trump’s decision to attend the game. Even the players had to deal with this, as De’Aaron Fox detailed how he and his teammates were urged to bring as few items as possible to the arena.

“The President being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else,” Fox said. “We got more security. We got to send stuff early. I think our buses are a little earlier. So that’s that. … The less stuff you can bring, the better. Obviously, we’re getting screened like it’s TSA. A little inconvenient for people that’s got to play, but it is what it is.”

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox talked about all the extra security measures the team has to go through with President Donald Trump attending tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/HtRRGnn4uy — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 8, 2026

Obviously, fans attending the game have also been warned about the strict security measures that will be in place. The Knicks have suggested that fans should arrive at the arena at least two hours before the scheduled start of the game.

The Knicks have generally avoided directly discussing the President or his decision to attend the game. The security measures appear to be providing at least a minor headache, though.