Draymond Green had a blunt opinion on NBA’s treatment of Victor Wembanyama

Draymond Green can be considered a leading figure when it comes to NBA suspensions, and he thinks San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama should have already been handed one during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

In an episode of Green’s eponymous podcast, the four-time NBA champion said he believes the NBA is being lenient with Wembanyama because the league is “showing him grace.”

“I’m not one that wants to see a series decided by suspensions,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “That’s not good for anyone. Leaves a lot of questions, a lot of what ifs. So I don’t enjoy that. I will say he’s been shown a lot of grace. He probably should be suspended at some point, or has already. He’s been shown a lot of grace.”

Draymond Green believes Wemby should’ve been suspended already this finals but the NBA is showing him ‘grace’:



“I will say he’s been shown a lot of grace. He probably should be suspended at some point or have been already. But I agree with the Grace”



(Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/vH5o54baBx — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 13, 2026

Wembanyama is easily one of the biggest draws of the playoffs, including in the 2026 NBA Finals. There would be much less interest in the series between the Spurs and the New York Knicks if he were to miss at least one game for any reason, but he is also just a flagrant-foul away from being automatically suspended.

Green speaks from a position of authority regarding suspensions, even on the grandest stage. He has been suspended six times in his career, none more infamous than his one-game suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals after reaching the maximum threshold for flagrant fouls.