Draymond Green appears to end feud with former teammate after playoff series

It is not quite Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sharing Christmas dinner together, but Draymond Green seems to be doing some hatchet-burying of his own.

Green and the Golden State Warriors disposed of the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, winning 120-100. The Warriors relied on their rugged championship experience against the young, untested Kings, downing them with extra possession after extra possession (on top of an enormous 50-burger from Steph Curry).

As the two teams were shaking hands after the final buzzer, Green was spotted sharing a long embrace with Kings forward Harrison Barnes. The two former teammates hugged and then proceeded to have a lengthy conversation (with Green seemingly doing most of the talking).

Here is video of the moment.

Harrison Barnes embraces former Warriors teammates Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. Green and Barnes had an extended embrace. (via @SeanCunningham) pic.twitter.com/MdqiTSWx6a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Barnes was originally drafted by the Warriors and was teammates with Green there for four seasons from 2012-16 (including Golden State’s 2015 NBA title win). But Barnes’ time with the Warriors came to an end in 2016 when the team decided to move on from him. Green called out Barnes on a recent episode of his podcast and said that he believes Barnes still holds a personal grudge against him over the circumstances of the departure.

After their seven-game playoff battle this year though, Green seemed more than happy to talk it out with Barnes. That was a nice moment between the two (and probably a bit uncharacteristic from Green considering the way that he treated some of the other Kings during the series).