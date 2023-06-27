Draymond Green expected to be pursued by 3 teams

Draymond Green is widely expected to remain with the Golden State Warriors this summer, but it sounds like a few teams will try to convince him that a fresh start would be in his best interest.

In his free agency column on Monday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said at least three teams will explore the possibility of signing Green — the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

All three of the aforementioned teams have their own unique link to Green. Kings head coach Mike Brown was an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff with the Warriors for several seasons before landing his current job. Green would almost certainly listen to what Brown had to say.

Green is from Michigan and spent four years at Michigan State. One recent report claimed the 32-year-old is open to playing for the Pistons, who have plenty of salary cap space.

As for Portland, Damian Lillard is said to have a “dream” offseason mapped out for the Blazers, and it involves them signing Green.

The Warriors are still the overwhelming favorite to keep Green. At the very least, the former Defensive Player of the Year will try to use the interest from other teams to get more money from Golden State. There has even been talk of a surprise contender entering the mix for Green.