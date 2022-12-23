Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality

The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues.

Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence.

“Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are. The only way to break them is by being mentally tough.

“I think this is a team that has struggled from the spirit perspective since [the road trip began]. It’s a bit more frustrating. … You can make what you want of it being on the road versus being at home, but it’s mental. It’s a team struggling mentally. And that makes it hard to overcome anything else.”

This is fairly concerning to hear said about a team that just won an NBA title and has one of the most battle-tested cores in the sport. That is part of what makes the team’s 3-16 road record so bizarre. Part of that can be blamed on Stephen Curry’s injury, but Golden State was consistently losing road games even before he got hurt.

Green arguably played a role in getting the season off to a bad start for Golden State. Even if it is not playing on their minds, rival fans are certainly eager and willing to offer a reminder.