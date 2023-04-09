Dwane Casey makes decision on future with Pistons

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey has made his decision on his coaching future.

Casey said Sunday after the team’s 103-81 loss to Chicago that it had been his final game as head coach. He is accepting an opportunity to move into the Pistons’ front office, and the team will search for a new head coach.

Dwane Casey said he just told the players this was his last game. He's moving to the front office. "It's been a good 44 years. Tom's giving me and opportunity to move into the front office to work with Troy." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) April 9, 2023

The 65-year-old Casey had the largely thankless task of coaching a rebuilding Pistons team over the past several years. He led the team to a 41-41 record and a playoff appearance in his first season with the team, but a full-scale rebuild followed, and the team bottomed out at 17-65 this season. Little of that was down to Casey, who simply did not have much talent to work with for the majority of his tenure.

Casey’s departure does not come as a major surprise, and one big name has already been floated as a potential replacement.