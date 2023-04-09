 Skip to main content
Dwane Casey makes decision on future with Pistons

April 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dwane Casey coaches the Pistons

Dec 2, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey has made his decision on his coaching future.

Casey said Sunday after the team’s 103-81 loss to Chicago that it had been his final game as head coach. He is accepting an opportunity to move into the Pistons’ front office, and the team will search for a new head coach.

The 65-year-old Casey had the largely thankless task of coaching a rebuilding Pistons team over the past several years. He led the team to a 41-41 record and a playoff appearance in his first season with the team, but a full-scale rebuild followed, and the team bottomed out at 17-65 this season. Little of that was down to Casey, who simply did not have much talent to work with for the majority of his tenure.

Casey’s departure does not come as a major surprise, and one big name has already been floated as a potential replacement.

