Dwight Howard being sued over alleged unpaid wages

Dwight Howard is being sued by two women who claim the NBA player owes them unpaid wages for personal services.

TMZ Sports reported the news about the lawsuit and says the women claim they were hired by Howard in Dec. 2018 to provide personal management services. The women thought they would be helping Howard with business and administrative tasks but ended up doing much more after he fired his gardener, butler and maid.

The women even had to look after Howard’s snake collection as part of their new duties. One of the women says she helped Howard get his Lakers contract last year.

The women were fired in January though and say Howard owes them $50,000 in unpaid wages.

Howard is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after a deal with the Lakers did not materialize, to Howard’s surprise. The 35-year-old won his first career championship last season with the Lakers. This isn’t the first time recently that he has faced some damaging accusations.