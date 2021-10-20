Ex-Warrior becomes trending topic for funny reason

One former Golden State Warrior probably was not expecting to be a trending topic on Twitter when he woke up today. But alas, here we are.

The Warriors tipped off the new NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. New Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica made his presence felt on the court, posting a double-double off the bench. Bjelica also made his presence felt on social media for a funny reason — fans were tweeting that he looked like former Warrior David Lee out there.

Me looking at Bjelica thinking it’s David Lee pic.twitter.com/JiJsx8x2vl — Blazer Banter (@blazerbanter) October 20, 2021

David Lee back on the Warriors? Lmao — 🏁 The Marathon Continues 🏁 (@TheOnlyDK) October 20, 2021

Every time I see Bjelica I think it’s David Lee. I should probably put my glasses on. — i. adan (@_nopename) October 20, 2021

i will never see bjelica in a warriors jersey and not first think it’s david lee — tim cato (@tim_cato) October 20, 2021

The barrage of tweets from confused fans briefly made Lee a trending topic on Twitter. It is definitely not a bad comparison either. In addition to their physical similarities, Bjelica has a nice left hand just like Lee did and is also a very similar height (6-foot-10 to Lee’s 6-foot-9).

Of course, Bjelica has a long way to go before he can match the Warriors career of Lee, a multi-time All-Star and NBA champion. He also may have a hard time topping the dominance that Lee has had off the court as well.