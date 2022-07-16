Report reveals expected timeline for Donovan Mitchell trade

We now have a better idea of how long the Donovan Mitchell tango may last.

Shams Charania of The Athetic spoke this week on NBA TV about the trade talks between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks on the Mitchell front. Charania said the expectation is that this is “a dance that plays out over the next two-to-three weeks or the rest of the offseason,” according to Knicks writer Tommy Beer.

The Knicks, who are jacked to the bone with assets, are widely viewed as the frontrunners for Mitchell, who is a New York native. Other top contenders for the multi-time All-Star have reportedly encountered certain issues in their pursuit of him.

For now, the Knicks have balked at Utah’s gargantuan reported asking price for Mitchell. The specifics of a deal may depend on what else happens on the NBA trade chessboard (such as with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving). But it sounds like this is shaping up to be a summer-long staring contest between the two teams.