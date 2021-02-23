Fan has hilarious encounter with Jimmy Butler on the street

Jimmy Butler has long been one of the most popular players in the NBA, but the Miami Heat star was reminded this week of just how enthusiastic some of his fans can be.

Butler was catching a ride on a baggage cart in the middle of a city street when a fan spotted him. The guy was so excited he sprinted next to Butler in the middle of the street. Butler hilariously told him to “get your a– out the middle of the road.”

He ran into Jimmy Butler in the street in LA (via @JessieLunchbox)pic.twitter.com/vV4xw9VCeF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2021

The fan’s reaction to Butler telling him to get out of the road was awesome.

We don’t know the fan’s identity, but we are certain he was not one of the contestants on this recent “Jeopardy!” episode. That is an encounter neither he nor Butler will ever forget.