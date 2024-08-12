Fans loved what French announcers said about Steph Curry during gold medal game

Steph Curry was Team USA’s hero during the gold medal game in the 2024 Paris Olympics. But in the eyes of French announcers calling the contest, he was the exact opposite.

On Saturday, Curry put the French team to bed in a 98-87 win for the Americans at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

The four-time NBA champion scored 24 points all on three-pointers. Half of his eight threes came in the game’s final three minutes. The last one was a dagger that led to an iconic joint celebration between Curry and LeBron James.

The France 2 broadcast could sense what was coming after Curry made his first crunch time three-pointer at the 2:48 mark.

“This devil named Curry, this devil named Curry is hurting us,” the announcer said, as translated by the English closed captioning of the broadcast.

Here’s the audio of the French commentary calling Steph Curry That Devil 😈 https://t.co/5C1v9nWbgU pic.twitter.com/g1nguDSOSd — Squeeze 🇵🇷🦇🔊 (@SqueezeTaxes) August 11, 2024

The Golden State Warriors star led Team USA in scoring for the second consecutive game. He put on a similar performance during his team’s semifinal matchup against Serbia.

Seeing Curry, James, and Kevin Durant together on the same team may very well be a once-in-a-lifetime moment. After putting on a historic performance, Curry hinted at the 2024 Summer Games being his last Olympics.

Such news would probably be welcomed by French fans everywhere.