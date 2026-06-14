Fans in New York sing ‘Empire State of Mind’ after Knicks win title

Fans in New York were feeling all sorts of pride amid the Knicks’ NBA championship win.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday night to win the team’s first title since 1973. Though the championship was won in San Antonio, that didn’t stop fans in New York from enjoying themselves in celebration.

A video was circulated online showing fans in New York all singing “Empire State of Mind” — a famous song by Jay-Z — amid the celebration after a watch party.

EVERYONE IN NYC IS SINGING EMPIRE STATE OF MIND pic.twitter.com/theerk3Y6r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026

Knicks fans were definitely feeling it.

Clinching the championship at home would have been nice, but winning the title in five games — even if it was in San Antonio — is hard to turn down. The fans were still able to have a great time and enjoy the championship.