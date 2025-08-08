Fans all have same reaction to NBA’s Christmas Day schedule

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule for the 2025-26 season is officially out, and many fans are feeling like it is a little bit lopsided.

On Friday, the NBA revealed the 10 teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. They are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.

NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN, per sources:



– Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks



– San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder



– Houston Rockets at LA Lakers



– Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors



– Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2025

Fans quickly noticed something about the Christmas Day schedule. Only two of the 10 teams are from the Eastern Conference (the Cavaliers and the Knicks), and they will (presumably) be stashed away in the earliest time slot of the day.

Social media users all commented about the lack of love for the East on the Christmas slate.

The NBA with the Eastern Conference: pic.twitter.com/gF8d9IqPlk — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 8, 2025

This should tell you everything you need to know re: how the NBA thinks of the Eastern Conference this year. https://t.co/b2Ael8VhKB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 8, 2025

The NBA will not be acknowledging the Eastern Conference this year. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) August 8, 2025

In fairness to the NBA, that is probably the right business decision for them. The East has lost a lot of its luster in recent months thanks to Achilles tears suffered by both Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton (likely set to sideline them for the entire 2025-26 season). Other marquee teams in the East are dealing with issues of their own as well, including the Philadelphia 76ers (Joel Embiid’s knee) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Damian Lillard’s Achilles tear and subsequent departure from the team).

There are a few up-and-coming teams in the East that could be very exciting next season, such as the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons. But with the NBA now having to compete with the NFL for Christmas Day viewership, they need to load up with their best possible ammo for the holiday.