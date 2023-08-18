Frank Kaminsky lands with unexpected new team

Frank the Tank is continuing his basketball career but in a slightly further away location.

European professional basketball team Partizan announced this week that they have signed veteran seven-footer Frank Kaminsky. EuroHoops adds that it is a one-year deal for Kaminsky with Partizan, who are based in Serbia and compete in both the ABA League and the EuroLeague.

Kaminsky was the National College Player of the Year in 2015 and went on to become the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft that year. He has spent time with four different teams (Charlotte, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Houston) but never really panned out at the pro level. Kaminsky holds NBA career averages of 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game over eight seasons.

It is probably a wise career move for the 30-year-old Kaminsky to migrate overseas since his NBA meter is dwindling (he managed a paltry 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game last season between Atlanta and Houston). You don’t really have to worry about Kaminsky though because he is definitely winning at life in other ways.