Giannis Antetokounmpo had great answer for question about his birthday plans

Giannis Antetokounmpo turned 28 on Tuesday, and hopefully he got to celebrate exactly as he wanted.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds in his Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. After the game, the two-time NBA MVP was asked about his plans for his 28th birthday. He gave quite an answer.

Giannis on his birthday plans tomorrow. He’d like a watch and … well, just watch this. pic.twitter.com/PZvKaUl4YI — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 6, 2022

“I don’t know if my lady have anything planned for me,” Antetokounmpo began. “I hope they have something planned for me. Maybe a birthday cake and like a birthday card or maybe like a birthday watch or maybe jewelry, I would love that. … I would not want to go to dinner because I have a game the next day. I want to be able to rest, get my treatment that I usually do and take my nap, play with my kids.”

To that point, Antetokounmpo gave a fine answer. But then it got better.

“Once I put my kids to bed, you never know what could happen. It might get a little bit freaky. It’s my birthday!” he said.

Hopefully Antetokounmpo got exactly what he wanted for his birthday. Maybe next time his birthday will fall on a day where he doesn’t have to play the next day so he can at least go out to dinner before the late-night show.

Also, think about how disciplined he is. So many players go out at night and hit the clubs or go to dinner. Antetokounmpo won’t even go to a birthday dinner because it might throw off his game-day routine. That’s the kind of dedication that leads to championships.