Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson

One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day.

Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Steph Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.

“I got Klay,” said Brooks in response, per Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. “I like that matchup better, because he was talking a little smack when we lost [in the playoffs last season]. I’ll just show him what type of defense I got.”

The Grizzlies and the Warriors clearly do not like each other. Their second-round playoff matchup last year (which Golden State won in six games) was rife with animus and controversy, much of which involved Brooks himself. But after the Warriors went on to win the championship, it was indeed Thompson who talked historic smack at the Grizzlies and others.

Against a Warriors team that is so heavily reliant on Curry’s heavy lifting, the Grizzlies may find themselves as double-digit favorites on Christmas Day. It helps that Memphis is on a real heater of their own right now too.