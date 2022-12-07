Report reveals status of Ime Udoka-Nia Long relationship

Nia Long has not publicly confirmed that she and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka are no longer together, but the two have, in fact, called off their engagement.

A representative for Long told People on Tuesday that the actress and Udoka are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.” A source described the situation to People as “unfortunate and painful” and said Long is “focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have an 11-year-old son together. They began dating in 2010, when Long was in Boston filming a pilot and Udoka was on a road trip to the city with the Sacramento Kings. The former couple announced in June 2011 that they were expecting a child together.

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015. They had no immediate plans to get married when news of Udoka’s affair broke in September.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year after he committed multiple violations of team policies. Reports have said he engaged in an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a fellow member of the organization. Udoka was also accused of making unwanted comments toward the woman.

Long was said to be blindsided by the affair. One report claimed Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Celtics and even helped Long with travel arrangements at one point.

In an interview that was published last week, Long criticized the Celtics for the way the handled the situation. She did not discuss her relationship status with Udoka, but it has long been assumed that they two have split.