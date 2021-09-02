Isaiah Thomas could sign with Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks had JJ Barea on their roster for many years and now could be signing a similar-sized player.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks recently worked out Isaiah Thomas in addition to ex-NBA stars Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Charania adds that Thomas in particular appeared to be in great shape.

The 32-year-old former All-Star Thomas appears to be right on the fringe of cracking an NBA roster. He recently came very close to signing with the Los Angeles Lakers before the team decided to go with Rajon Rondo instead. Thomas also proved this summer that he can still kick some game, scoring 81 points during a Pro-Am competition.

Stephenson and Ellis are compelling options as well, particularly Ellis, who is an ex-Maverick and recently campaigned for another shot in the league. Dallas needs somebody to create offense next to Luka Doncic and scouring the veteran bargain bin seems to be the move for them right now.