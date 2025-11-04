Surprising report emerges about Ja Morant’s trade value

Ja Morant’s displeasure with the Memphis Grizzlies has led to a new wave of trade rumors, but teams are not exactly rushing to try to acquire the star guard.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Marc J. Spears revealed that many executives are hesitant to trade for Morant, citing his issues both on and off the court. Some coaches would even be reluctant to put Morant on their team.

“Four of the execs I talked to today say they really have no interest in trading for him,” Spears said of Morant. “One said it was because it’s a combo of contract and off the court issues. Another suggested that if Ja is traded it’ll probably be a problem star for a problem star.

“A couple of them also said you need the right coaching staff to have such a mercurial star as him. I asked one current NBA coach if he would like to coach Ja Morant and he said, ‘I’m not sure I’d want to.’

Morant was recently suspended by the Grizzlies for disrespecting the Memphis coaching staff. He also infamously served a lengthy suspension after repeatedly flashing guns on social media two years ago. There are questions about his commitment, as well as his ability to avoid trouble away from the court.

There is no doubt about Morant’s talent. He is averaging 20.4 points and 7.1 assists per game through seven games this season, and has been an MVP candidate in the past. However, he appears to have worn out his welcome in Memphis, and many are not convinced his behavior would improve elsewhere.