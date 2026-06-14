Jalen Brunson in tears after winning NBA championship

Jalen Brunson had another huge game as he helped lead his New York Knicks to the NBA championship on Saturday night, and he was emotional afterwards.

Brunson scored 45 points while leading the Knicks to a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday. Brunson made 14/27 shots and was 13/15 from the free throw line as he scored nearly half of his team’s points in the championship-clinching win.

Brunson was teary-eyed in his interview after winning the championship.

"I don't know what I'm feeling."



Jalen Brunson is in disbelief after leading the Knicks to the mountaintop 👏 pic.twitter.com/OQRgWcRotw — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2026

“I got no words … It’s everything I ever dreamed of,” Brunson said in his postgame interview.

“We’re going to find a way. Whatever you put in front of us, we’re going to find a way. It doesn’t matter,” Brunson said of his Knicks team.

Brunson has faced criticism before, including from some doubters who said he was too small to lead a team to an NBA championship. He proved them wrong.

The 29-year-old guard has blossomed since signing with the Knicks. He has averaged 26 points per game in two straight seasons and proven that he can be the star player on a championship team.