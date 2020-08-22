Video: James Ennis, Marvin Williams have wild on-court confrontation

Things got a bit wild Saturday during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

Orlando’s James Ennis and Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams scuffled for a rebound midway through the second quarter. Things escalated when Ennis shoved Williams. When Williams took exception, a scuffle broke out, leading Ennis to knock Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham to the floor.

James Ennis and Marvin Williams got into it pic.twitter.com/mHdXwjzDky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2020

There was some question whether Ennis threw a punch that resulted in Ham falling down. Regardless, both players were given technical fouls and ejected.

Ennis’ actions were probably spurred by frustration. The Magic were struggling with a 19-point second quarter deficit. The Bucks outplayed them throughout the first half. Ennis didn’t get the rebound either, which definitely didn’t help.

The Bucks have been involved in some chippiness since the NBA restarted. This certainly seemed to happen because they were getting the better of their opponents.