Spurs’ Devin Vassell made the craziest 3-pointer of the playoffs

Devin Vassell invented a brand-new way to make a three-pointer this week.

Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs had an evening to remember in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. In front of their home crowd at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, the Spurs cruised to a 133-95 beatdown of the Timberwolves to tie their second-round series at one game apiece.

A particularly glowing moment for San Antonio came in the third quarter of the contest. With the shot clock winding down, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie was going up to shoot but lost control of the ball.

Champagnie then recovered possession and shoveled the ball over to his teammate Vassell, who was standing in the corner. Vassell then leapt up and hit a miraculous 3 as the shot clock expired.

No-dip 3 in the air



Devin Vassell is cold for this pic.twitter.com/7umscxcghQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2026

A “no-dip 3” is an increasingly popular move in today’s NBA where players catch a pass and then immediately shoot a three-pointer in the same motion without taking time to gather the ball first. That allows for a quicker release against the contest of an approaching defender.

But Vassell put his own twist on it during Wednesday’s game by somehow pulling off the “no-dip 3” while in mid-air. Vassell finished Game 2 with 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists in just 22 minutes of action and also made the wildest three-pointer that we have seen in the NBA since this one from a few years ago.