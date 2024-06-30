James Harden agrees to interesting new contract to return to Clippers

James Harden is returning to the LA Clippers and is doing so on a very interesting new contract.

The former MVP guard James Harden plans to sign a new deal to return to the Clippers, according to multiple reports Sunday. Harden will be receiving a two-year, $70 million contract. He is also getting a player option in Year 2, essentially making the new contract a 1+1.

The 10-time All-Star Harden, who had been free to negotiate a new deal with the Clippers ever since the NBA Finals ended on June 17, had originally been expected to sign a three-year deal, which would have aligned him with fellow Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Instead though, Harden is signing for just two years (taking him through his age-36 season) and is getting a bit more money right away at around $35 million per season (along with the ability to return to free agency next summer).

The Clippers now formally have both Harden, who averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists per game for them after being acquired in a midseason trade last season, and Leonard around to inaugurate their new arena, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. At this point, the attention will turn to Paul George, who now seems likely to leave for an Eastern Conference team.