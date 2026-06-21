Jared McCain had the best reaction after fan mistook him for Dylan Harper

A fan mistook Jared McCain for Dylan Harper , and the interaction went about as well as anyone would have expected.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was recently spotted walking down a sidewalk with his best friend Nate, when a fan stopped him to ask an important question: was he Dylan Harper ? The fan yelled at McCain from her vehicle.

Fan: “Wait, wait! Are you Dylan Harper ? Are you Dylan Harper ?

McCain: “Oh my god, yes! I’m Dylan!”

“I’m Dylan”



This fan thought she met Dylan Harper but it was Jared McCain 💀 (via shvntelleee/TT) pic.twitter.com/63ML3kUhNW — Overtime (@overtime) June 20, 2026

In all fairness to the fan, McCain and Harper share similar builds and hairstyles. Both have light skin and have some Filipino blood as well. It’s far from the most egregious case of mistaken identity out there.

But given the rivalry between the Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs , the fan may have her Spurs fandom card revoked for not knowing the difference between the two. Victor Wembanyama was even suspected of having put a hit out on McCain at the end of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

McCain, to no one’s surprise, played into the moment rather than embarrass the fan. McCain wouldn’t even ding Daryl Morey for trading him to the Thunder. He was never going to take offense to a fan mistaking him for another player — even a Spurs rival.