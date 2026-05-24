Jared McCain had great quote when given the chance to roast Daryl Morey

Jared McCain killed Daryl Morey with kindness on Friday after putting on an absolute show on the Western Conference Finals stage.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was arguably the best scorer on the floor in Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas. He finished with 24 points on 10/21 shooting and looked fearless in a 123-108 Thunder victory. His 10 field goals were four more than any of his OKC teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included.

With McCain proving that Daryl Morey did not “sell high” on him during the February trade deadline, he could have very easily verbally dunked on the disgraced former Philadelphia 76ers executive. But McCain chose to keep things positive as he addressed reporters after the game.

“It’s never to prove anybody wrong,” McCain said of his motivations on the court. “A lot of my stuff is, I try to keep a positive outlook. I like proving my support system right, the people who really believe in me, I like proving them right. No matter what it is, I got traded, I always try to keep a positive outlook.

“And no matter what, Daryl’s still the guy that drafted me, so I’ll always have love for him for that. He trusted me and believed in me enough to take me at the 16th spot, so I’m forever grateful for that.”

Thunder GM Sam Presti has always been vocal about his desire to target players with good character just as much as they were quality performers on the court. He saw that in McCain, who has fit in seamlessly in OKC’s youthful, talented, and fun-loving locker room.

With the Thunder potentially playing without two of their top scorers in Game 4, the defending champs will need McCain to step up once again.