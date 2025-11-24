Jaylen Brown says an NBA legend convinced him to stay with Celtics

Jaylen Brown was at the center of numerous trade rumors before he signed a contract extension with the Boston Celtics in 2023, and the star swingman admits there were times when he wanted to leave the team. Celtics fans can thank an NBA legend for convincing Brown to stay.

Brown has a close relationship with Tracy McGrady. During a recent live stream, Brown spoke about how McGrady has been a mentor to him and “one of my favorite people in the world.” Brown then revealed that McGrady influenced him to re-sign with the Celtics after Brown had become openly frustrated with the team.

McGrady, who left the Toronto Raptors to branch off from Vince Carter early in his career, pushed Brown to stay with the team that gave the former Kentucky star the best chance to win.

“There were times when things was looking rough here in Boston. I don’t know how many times they put me in trade talks, for whatever reason. It was always something,” Brown said. “There were other players that Brad (Stevens) or whoever thought the organization was a better fit or they were paying more money, whatever. So I was like, you know, I think it may be time to go, you know what I mean? I could go somewhere else. I’m talented. I think I can score the ball at a very, very high level. I’m not allowed to grow the same like other players because I’m on a different type of, whatever.

“T-Mac was like, ‘Stay, bro.’ I was like, ‘Huh?’ I’m thinking, like, T-Mac and Vince (Carter), T-Mac chose to leave (the Toronto Raptors) in order to go be the T-Mac who he initially was. I’m thinking that’s what he was going to say. He was like, ‘Na, bro, trust me, whatever you can do, if you can stay and you’ve got an opportunity to win, win.’ I was like, damn, and I forever took that with me. Even behind closed doors when things have always been up and down, I’ve always held onto that message. I want to win first.”

Brown could have left the Celtics and found a team where he would be viewed as the No. 1 option. He has often taken a back seat to Jayson Tatum in Boston, though it was Brown who took over the NBA Finals in 2024 to led the Celtics to a title. He was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

There were more rumors over the summer about the Celtics potentially trading Brown, but the 29-year-old has not asked for a change of scenery. He is instead trying to keep Boston in the postseason hunt while Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles.

Obviously, it is not out of the question that Brown will one day request a trade. But for now, Celtics fans who want him to remain with the team should be grateful for McGrady’s influence.